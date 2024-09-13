Archrock Inc. (AROC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.37, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.

Shares of the natural gas compression services business have depreciated by 0.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archrock Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $283.55 million, showing a 11.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

AROC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.72% and +13.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.38% increase. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Archrock Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.15 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

