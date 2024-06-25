Archrock Inc. (AROC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed the latest trading day at $19.62, indicating a +0.31% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

The natural gas compression services business's stock has dropped by 1.16% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $270.59 million, up 9.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.07 per share and a revenue of $1.09 billion, representing changes of +55.07% and +10.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archrock Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Archrock Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Archrock Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.22, so one might conclude that Archrock Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that AROC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.