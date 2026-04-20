Archrock Inc. (AROC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Archrock Inc. (AROC) was down 1.18% at $35.87. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas compression services business had gained 2.17% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.27% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archrock Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Archrock Inc. to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $376.69 million, indicating a 8.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AROC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.9 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +3.96%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.32% lower. Archrock Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Archrock Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.4 for its industry.

Meanwhile, AROC's PEG ratio is currently 1.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.