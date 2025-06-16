Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archrock Inc. (AROC) ended the recent trading session at $24.56, demonstrating a -1.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

Shares of the natural gas compression services business witnessed a loss of 2.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 4.54%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archrock Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Archrock Inc. to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $360.26 million, showing a 33.17% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $1.47 billion, indicating changes of +54.29% and +27.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archrock Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Archrock Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Archrock Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.29, which means Archrock Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that AROC has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.66.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

