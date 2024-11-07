Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Archrock Inc. (AROC) ending at $22.57, denoting a -1.18% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas compression services business had gained 7.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 11, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.28, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $292.95 million, up 15.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59.42% and +16.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.14% higher. Currently, Archrock Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Archrock Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.86. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.86.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

