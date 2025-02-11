Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed at $28.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Shares of the natural gas compression services business have appreciated by 6.2% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 47.62% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $326.08 million, up 25.61% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Archrock Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Archrock Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Archrock Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.84. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.02.

It is also worth noting that AROC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

