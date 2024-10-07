Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed the latest trading day at $21.60, indicating a -0.96% change from the previous session's end. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

The the stock of natural gas compression services business has risen by 13.77% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Archrock Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $283.55 million, indicating a 11.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and a revenue of $1.12 billion, representing changes of +50.72% and +13.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archrock Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.38% higher. Archrock Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Archrock Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.74, so one might conclude that Archrock Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

