Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed at $20.02, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.86% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.76%.

The natural gas compression services business's shares have seen a decrease of 3.82% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 11, 2024. On that day, Archrock Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $292.95 million, showing a 15.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.10 per share and a revenue of $1.15 billion, signifying shifts of +59.42% and +16.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.14% upward. Currently, Archrock Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Archrock Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.37 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

