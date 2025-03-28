Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed the most recent trading day at $26.44, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.7%.

Shares of the natural gas compression services business have depreciated by 0.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.54% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.39, indicating a 50% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $341.88 million, up 27.33% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.64 per share and a revenue of $1.44 billion, indicating changes of +56.19% and +24.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 13.63% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Archrock Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Archrock Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.41.

Investors should also note that AROC has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry stood at 1.6 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AROC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

