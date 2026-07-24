Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Archrock Inc. (AROC) was down 5.86% at $36.14. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.05% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.64%.

The stock of natural gas compression services business has fallen by 7.27% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archrock Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 4, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.46, reflecting a 17.95% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $390.4 million, up 1.89% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.9 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, indicating changes of 0% and +4.19%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Archrock Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Archrock Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.17. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.8 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that AROC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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