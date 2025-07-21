Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Archrock Inc. (AROC) was down 2.48% at $22.82. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Shares of the natural gas compression services business witnessed a loss of 6.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.85%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archrock Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.37, marking a 48% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $360.26 million, up 33.17% from the prior-year quarter.

AROC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.62% and +27.02%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.83% downward. Archrock Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archrock Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.83 of its industry.

We can also see that AROC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AROC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

