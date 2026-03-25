Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Archrock Inc. (AROC) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $37.73 in the previous session. Archrock Inc. has gained 42.3% since the start of the year compared to the 31.9% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 40.5% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 24, 2026, Archrock Inc. reported EPS of $0.69 versus consensus estimate of $0.4 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.11%.

For the current fiscal year, Archrock Inc. is expected to post earnings of $2.01 per share on $1.55 in revenues. This represents a 5.79% change in EPS on a 3.96% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.25 per share on $1.62 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.1% and 4.85%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Archrock Inc. has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Archrock Inc. has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 20X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.4X versus its peer group's average of 9.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Archrock Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Archrock Inc. passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Archrock Inc. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does AROC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AROC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM). NCSM has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 128.57%, and for the current fiscal year, NCSM is expected to post earnings of $4.58 per share on revenue of $191.13 million.

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. have gained 92.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 15.82X and a P/CF of 10.77X.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is in the top 15% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AROC and NCSM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.