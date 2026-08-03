Archrock Inc. (AROC) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Archrock Inc. (AROC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $390.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Archrock Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Aftermarket services' stands at $61.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Contract operations' will reach $335.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted gross margin- Aftermarket services' will likely reach $13.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.94 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted gross margin- Contract operations' reaching $240.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $222.18 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Archrock Inc. shares have recorded returns of -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AROC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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