Archrock Inc. (AROC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Archrock Inc. (AROC) ended the recent trading session at $24.45, demonstrating a +1.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas compression services business had lost 14.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.37, reflecting a 42.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $341.88 million, up 27.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $1.41 billion, demonstrating changes of +46.67% and +22.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.14% upward. As of now, Archrock Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Archrock Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.62. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.

It's also important to note that AROC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.