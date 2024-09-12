Archrock Inc. (AROC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Archrock Inc. (AROC) reached $19.15, with a +1.38% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1%.

Shares of the natural gas compression services business witnessed a gain of 0.16% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.12% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Archrock Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $283.55 million, showing a 11.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion, indicating changes of +50.72% and +13.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.38% upward. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Archrock Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.16. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.32 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

