Archrock Inc. (AROC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Archrock Inc. (AROC) standing at $20.39, reflecting a +1.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas compression services business had gained 0.8% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.28, signifying a 40% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $283.55 million, indicating a 11.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion, indicating changes of +50.72% and +13.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.38% higher within the past month. Archrock Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archrock Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.39 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.39.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

