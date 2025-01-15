Archrock Inc. (AROC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Archrock Inc. (AROC) ended the recent trading session at $28.87, demonstrating a +1.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.45%.

The natural gas compression services business's stock has climbed by 11.68% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archrock Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 47.62% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $326.08 million, indicating a 25.61% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Archrock Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Archrock Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.51.

It's also important to note that AROC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.6.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

