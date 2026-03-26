Archrock Inc. (AROC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Archrock Inc. (AROC) ended the recent trading session at $35.70, demonstrating a -3.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas compression services business had gained 5.22% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.19% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.48, reflecting a 14.29% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $376.69 million, up 8.51% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.01 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, indicating changes of +5.79% and +3.96%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.26% higher. As of now, Archrock Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Archrock Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.37. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.8.

It is also worth noting that AROC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 32, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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