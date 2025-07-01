Archrock Inc. (AROC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed at $24.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

The stock of natural gas compression services business has fallen by 2.63% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 48.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $360.26 million, showing a 33.17% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

AROC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.62% and +27.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.83% lower. Archrock Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Archrock Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.07, so one might conclude that Archrock Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

One should further note that AROC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

