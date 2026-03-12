Archrock Inc. (AROC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Archrock Inc. (AROC) ended the recent trading session at $35.07, demonstrating a -2.47% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.52% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas compression services business had gained 11.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Archrock Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $376.69 million, reflecting a 8.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, representing changes of +5.79% and +3.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.26% higher within the past month. Archrock Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Archrock Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.92. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.36.

We can also see that AROC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.6.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.