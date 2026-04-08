Archrock Inc. (AROC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed at $35.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the natural gas compression services business had lost 2.77% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.48, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $376.69 million, indicating a 8.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.01 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.79% and +3.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Archrock Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Archrock Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.99.

One should further note that AROC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry stood at 1.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.