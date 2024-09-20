Archrock Inc. (AROC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Archrock Inc. (AROC) reached $20.90, with a +0.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas compression services business had gained 8.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Archrock Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $283.55 million, indicating a 11.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.72% and +13.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.38% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Archrock Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Archrock Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.9, so one might conclude that Archrock Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

