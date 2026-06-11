Archrock Inc. (AROC) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Archrock Inc. (AROC) ended the recent trading session at $36.07, demonstrating a +1.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.54%.

Shares of the natural gas compression services business witnessed a loss of 3.02% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.13%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.47, signifying a 20.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $390.4 million, indicating a 1.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, representing changes of +2.63% and +4.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archrock Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.3 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.5.

One should further note that AROC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.