Archrock Inc. (AROC) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Archrock Inc. (AROC). Shares have added about 11.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Archrock Inc. due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Archrock, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Archrock Tops on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Estimates

Archrock reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of 25 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $383 million increased from $271 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $360 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher contributions from both business segments. Record utilization rates and increased demand for the company’s equipment and services aided its second-quarter performance.

Operational Performance

Archrock operates through two business segments — Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services.

The Contract Operations segment reported revenues of $318.3 million in the second quarter, compared to $225.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Total operating horsepower at the end of the quarter was 4.65 million, up from 3.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The company maintained a record utilization level of 96% on its fleet.

Revenues from the Aftermarket Services segment totaled $64.8 million, compared with $45.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Costs and Expenses

The total cost of sales in the quarter amounted to $146 million, up from the year-ago period’s $114.4 million. Depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $63 million in the quarter under review.

Liquidity Position & Capital Expenditure

As of June 30, 2025, the company had a long-term debt of $2.6 billion. The total available liquidity was $675 million as of the same date. Net capital expenditures amounted to $82.9 million in the second quarter.

Dividend Payment

Archrock has declared a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share ($0.84 on an annualized basis), resulting in dividend coverage of 3.4x. The payment, scheduled for Aug. 12, 2025, will be made to shareholders on record as of Aug. 5, 2025.

Guidance

The company expects Net Income for 2025 to be in the range of $249.6-$289.6 million. Growth capital expenditures for the year is expected to lie between $340-$360 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Archrock Inc. has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Archrock Inc. has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Archrock Inc. belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Halliburton (HAL), has gained 4.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Halliburton reported revenues of $5.51 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -5.5%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares with $0.80 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Halliburton is expected to post earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating a change of -30.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2.1% over the last 30 days.

Halliburton has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

