Archrock, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Archrock announces a quarterly dividend increase to $0.21 per share, reflecting growth confidence and successful acquisitions.

Archrock, Inc. has announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share, which will be paid on August 12, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 5, 2025. This new dividend marks an approximate 11 percent increase from the previous quarter and a 27 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Archrock's CEO, Brad Childers, attributed this dividend increase to strong demand for natural gas and compression services, as well as the successful integration of two recent acquisitions. The company maintains a focus on disciplined growth, ensuring financial flexibility to increase shareholder returns while managing leverage and dividend coverage effectively. Archrock specializes in midstream natural gas compression and aims to support its customers in an environmentally responsible manner.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, reflecting strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The 11% increase in the dividend from the first quarter 2025 and the 27% increase from the second quarter 2024 demonstrate the company's growth trajectory and profitability.



The CEO highlighted the successful integration of two accretive acquisitions, indicating effective strategy execution and potential for sustained future growth.



The announcement underscores Archrock's financial flexibility and disciplined capital allocation, reassuring investors about prudent management of profits and return on investment.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes forward-looking statements that inherently feature risks and uncertainties, which could create apprehension among investors about the company's future performance.

The reliance on the successful execution of acquisitions and capital allocation strategies may indicate potential vulnerabilities if those strategies do not yield the expected results.

The emphasis on financial flexibility while increasing dividends might raise concerns about the sustainability of such payouts amid changing market conditions.

FAQ

What is Archrock's new dividend amount?

Archrock's Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share.

When will the second quarter 2025 dividend be paid?

The second quarter 2025 dividend will be paid on August 12, 2025.

How much has the dividend increased from last year?

The dividend per share represents an increase of approximately 27 percent over the second quarter 2024 dividend level.

What factors contributed to the dividend increase?

The increase reflects confidence in demand for natural gas and successful integration of two recent acquisitions.

Where can I find more information about Archrock?

For more details about Archrock, visit their website at www.archrock.com.

$AROC Insider Trading Activity

$AROC insiders have traded $AROC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AROC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON INGERSOLL (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold 42,036 shares for an estimated $1,029,377

DONNA A HENDERSON (VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 8,318 shares for an estimated $219,262

$AROC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $AROC stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AROC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AROC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) (“Archrock” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock, or $0.84 per share on an annualized basis. The second quarter 2025 dividend will be paid on August 12, 2025 to all stockholders of record on August 5, 2025.





The second quarter 2025 dividend per share amount represents an increase of approximately 11 percent over the Archrock first quarter 2025 dividend level and an increase of approximately 27 percent over the Archrock second quarter 2024 dividend level.





“The increase in our dividend, our second in 2025, reflects our confidence in the demand for natural gas and compression that we continue to experience as well as the continued execution of our strategy, including the successful integration of two accretive acquisitions over the last year,” said Brad Childers, Archrock’s President and Chief Executive Officer.





“Our capital allocation prioritizes disciplined and profitable growth, which still provides us with the financial flexibility to consistently increase cash returns to shareholders, while maintaining prudent dividend coverage and leverage ratios,” concluded Childers.







About Archrock







Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is a premier provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how the Company embodies its purpose,



WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICA







TM







,



visit





www.archrock.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include statements about Archrock’s future financial performance and dividends. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Archrock expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Archrock’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, Archrock’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and as set forth from time to time in Archrock’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available online at



www.sec.gov



and



www.archrock.com



.









For information, contact:









Megan Repine





Vice President, Investor Relations





(281) 836-8360





investor.relations@archrock.com



