ARCHROCK Earnings Preview: Recent $AROC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARCHROCK ($AROC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $337,238,775 and earnings of $0.31 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AROC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ARCHROCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of ARCHROCK stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 3,436,825 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,542,574
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,816,747 shares (+1679.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,218,832
- AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP removed 1,267,751 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,554,322
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,092,274 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,107,625
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,008,438 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,100,021
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 845,163 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,036,107
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 844,276 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,014,029
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.