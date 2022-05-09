Archrock Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AROC

In trading on Monday, shares of Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.32, changing hands as low as $8.22 per share. Archrock Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AROC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.99 per share, with $9.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.22.

