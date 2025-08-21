Archrock Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AROC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.04, changing hands as high as $25.05 per share. Archrock Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AROC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.381 per share, with $30.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.