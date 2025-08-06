Archrock Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises '25 View

Archrock Inc. AROC reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of 25 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $383 million increased from $271 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $360 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher contributions from both business segments. Record utilization rates and increased demand for the company’s equipment and services aided its second-quarter performance.

Operational Performance

Archrock operates through two business segments — Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services.

The Contract Operations segment reported revenues of $318.3 million in the second quarter, compared to $225.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Total operating horsepower at the end of the quarter was 4.65 million, up from 3.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The company maintained a record utilization level of 96% on its fleet.

Revenues from the Aftermarket Services segment totaled $64.8 million, compared with $45.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Costs & Expenses

The total cost of sales in the quarter amounted to $146 million, up from the year-ago period’s $114.4 million. Depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $63 million in the quarter under review.

Liquidity Position & Capital Expenditure

As of June 30, 2025, the company had a long-term debt of $2.6 billion. The total available liquidity was $675 million as of the same date. Net capital expenditures amounted to $82.9 million in the second quarter.

Dividend Payment

Archrock has declared a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share ($0.84 on an annualized basis), resulting in dividend coverage of 3.4x. The payment, scheduled for Aug. 12, 2025, will be made to shareholders on record as of Aug. 5, 2025.

Guidance

The company expects Net Income for 2025 to be in the range of $249.6-$289.6 million. Growth capital expenditures for the year is expected to lie between $340-$360 million.

