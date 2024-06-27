Is Archrock (AROC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Archrock Inc. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AROC has moved about 28.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 5.2%. This shows that Archrock Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 79.9%.

For Constellation Energy Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Archrock Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2% so far this year, so AROC is performing better in this area.

Constellation Energy Corporation, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #70. The industry has moved +32.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Archrock Inc. and Constellation Energy Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.