Archrock (AROC) Price Target Increased by 7.81% to 17.60

The average one-year price target for Archrock (NYSE:AROC) has been revised to 17.60 / share. This is an increase of 7.81% from the prior estimate of 16.32 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.43% from the latest reported closing price of 14.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archrock. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROC is 0.13%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 154,439K shares. The put/call ratio of AROC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 12,552K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,225K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 30.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,301K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,452K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,561K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,165K shares, representing a decrease of 18.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 90.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,846K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,507K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 64.78% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 6,801K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,330K shares, representing a decrease of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Archrock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.