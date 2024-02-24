Archrock (AROC) Price Target Increased by 14.49% to 20.15

The average one-year price target for Archrock (NYSE:AROC) has been revised to 20.14 / share. This is an increase of 14.49% from the prior estimate of 17.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.54% from the latest reported closing price of 18.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archrock. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROC is 0.18%, an increase of 32.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 159,463K shares. The put/call ratio of AROC is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 13,657K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,552K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 15.12% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,301K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,452K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,895K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 70.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,258K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,561K shares, representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 91.66% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 6,201K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,801K shares, representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Archrock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

