Archrock (AROC) Price Target Increased by 17.13% to 37.97

The average one-year price target for Archrock (NYSE:AROC) has been revised to $37.97 / share. This is an increase of 17.13% from the prior estimate of $32.41 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.35% from the latest reported closing price of $35.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archrock. This is an decrease of 300 owner(s) or 41.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROC is 0.13%, an increase of 47.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.06% to 174,256K shares. The put/call ratio of AROC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 10,035K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,806K shares , representing a decrease of 17.65%.

Invesco holds 8,719K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,261K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,938K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,420K shares , representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 12.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,557K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,078K shares , representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 4,529K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares , representing a decrease of 21.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 25.23% over the last quarter.

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