Is Archrock (AROC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Archrock Inc. (AROC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Archrock Inc. is one of 242 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AROC has returned about 31.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 3.4%. This shows that Archrock Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Peabody Energy (BTU). The stock has returned 8.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy's current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Archrock Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.3% so far this year, meaning that AROC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Peabody Energy belongs to the Coal industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +2.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Archrock Inc. and Peabody Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.