Archrock and Avantor have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 18, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Archrock AROC as the Bull of the Day and Avantor AVTR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on —MongoDB's MDB, Snowflake SNOW and Amazon AMZN.

Here is a synopsis of all three stocks:

Markets appear to be undergoing a meaningful leadership transition, with several former winners rolling over while capital rotates into new areas of strength. Whether this shift proves temporary or marks the start of a longer regime change remains uncertain, but the performance gap so far this year is clear: technology has lagged while energy has emerged as the market’s strongest group. In environments like this, investors often benefit by focusing less on prediction and more on identifying stocks already demonstrating fundamental strength and positive relative performance.

One company that fits that profile is Archrock, a leading provider of natural gas compression services. The stock checks many of the key boxes investors seek, including a top Zacks Rank, a reasonable valuation, and strong price momentum supported by notable relative strength. Importantly, the opportunity is not just sector driven. Within energy, service-oriented businesses have recently shown particularly strong performance, and that industry tailwind makes Archrock stand out even more as a timely candidate for investors looking to align with current market leadership.

Archrock Shares Gain Amid Earnings Upgrades

Archrock shares have surged over the past three months, supported by both favorable energy sector tailwinds and a steady stream of upward earnings revisions. Over the last 30 days alone, consensus estimates for the upcoming quarter and full year have increased by roughly 7% and 6%, respectively, helping secure the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Fundamentals continue to reinforce the bullish case. Revenue is projected to expand 28.7% this year before moderating to 6.3% growth next year, while earnings are expected to jump 52.4% this year and climb another 21.5% in the following period. That combination of strong near-term acceleration and continued forward growth highlights improving operating leverage and sustained demand for the company’s compression services.

Despite the sharp rally, valuation remains reasonable. Shares currently trade at about 16.8x forward earnings, which sits comfortably below the company’s 10-year median multiple of 20.5x and below both the broader industry and the overall market.

AROC Stock Continuation Setup

After breaking out decisively toward the end of 2025, AROC extended its advance with a strong and persistent rally through the first six weeks of this year. While the broader market has experienced elevated volatility recently, energy stocks and particularly service providers, have shown notable resilience, helping Archrock maintain its leadership position.

On the chart, recent price action appears to be consolidating into a tidy bull flag pattern following the prior advance. Given the ongoing relative strength in both the energy sector and the services subsector, this type of orderly consolidation typically suggests the potential for trend continuation rather than exhaustion.

Traders watching the setup may view a decisive move above resistance near the $33 level as a potential confirmation signal for renewed upside momentum. Conversely, a breakdown below the roughly $31.50 support area would weaken the near-term technical picture and could justify waiting for a more favorable entry point to emerge.

Should Investors Buy Shares in AROC?

Archrock combines several traits that tend to support continued outperformance: rising earnings estimates, strong sector leadership, and a valuation that remains reasonable despite the recent rally. With energy services benefiting from sustained natural gas demand and infrastructure investment, the company’s compression-focused business model is well positioned to generate steady cash flow and earnings growth in the quarters ahead.

From a strategy perspective, investors looking to align with current market leadership may find AROC an attractive candidate, particularly if the stock confirms its technical setup with a breakout above resistance. Longer-term investors, meanwhile, may view periods of consolidation or modest pullbacks as potential opportunities to build exposure to a fundamentally improving energy services name.

As always, position sizing and entry timing matter, but with a top Zacks Rank, supportive industry trends, and constructive price action, Archrock offers a compelling combination of momentum and fundamental strength in today’s rotating market environment.

Identifying weak stocks to avoid, or potential short candidates, is often more straightforward than finding the next big winner. The equity market is intensely competitive, and many listed companies ultimately delist over the long-term. While some investors search for accounting issues or speculative bubbles when hunting for shorts, the more reliable approach is usually simpler: focus on businesses facing slowing demand, deteriorating fundamentals, or structural headwinds.

To surface these types of names, I typically begin with a screen in the Zacks Stock Screener. My baseline filters include a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), negative five-year trailing sales growth, and share price performance lagging the broader market. This straightforward process consistently highlights companies showing signs of sustained operational pressure. One stock that recently surfaced from that screen is Avantor. With declining sales trends, downward earnings revisions, and persistent price weakness, the setup suggests a name investors may want to approach with caution or avoid altogether.

Avantor Shares Plummet Amid Deteriorating Fundamentals

Avantor’s fundamental outlook remains under pressure. Over the past four years, annual revenue has fallen roughly 13%, declining in each consecutive year during that period. Profitability has weakened as well, with net margins compressing from about 12% to 9%, reflecting both softer demand and operating pressure. Consensus forecasts call for sales to slip another 0.7% this year, followed by only a modest 2.4% rebound next year, which is hardly the type of growth profile that typically supports sustained share-price strength.

At the same time, the earnings outlook has steadily deteriorated. Analysts have been revising estimates lower since 2022, and the cuts have continued recently across multiple timeframes. Over just the past week, consensus projections for the current quarter have dropped about 20%, while full-year estimates have fallen roughly 9%. This pattern of persistent downward revisions has pushed Avantor into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reinforcing the negative fundamental trend surrounding the stock.

Should Investors Avoid AVTR Stock?

Given the combination of declining revenue, margin compression, and persistent earnings downgrades, Avantor currently lacks the fundamental momentum that typically supports durable stock performance. Companies facing multi-year sales pressure and ongoing estimate cuts often struggle to regain investor confidence, as each revision lower tends to reset expectations and weigh on valuation multiples.

While sharp selloffs can sometimes create turnaround opportunities, the key signal to watch is stabilization in both sales trends and analyst revisions. At present, neither has clearly materialized. Until the company demonstrates consistent demand improvement, margin recovery, or a sustained halt in estimate reductions, the risk-reward profile appears unfavorable compared to other opportunities in the market.

For investors focused on capital preservation, AVTR may be better viewed as a name to avoid for now rather than one to aggressively accumulate.

Additional content:

MongoDB Benefits from a Strong Partner Network: Can It Drive Growth?

MongoDB's expanding partner network is emerging as a structural growth lever, embedding the platform deeper into the modern enterprise software stack. Integrations with LangChain for AI application frameworks alongside deepening hyperscaler relationships with Microsoft, AWS and Google Cloud place MongoDB directly inside the tools developers use daily, lowering adoption friction and positioning Atlas as a default data layer rather than a discretionary infrastructure choice.

The partner momentum is gaining further depth through MongoDB's Voyage AI acquisition, whose embedding and reranking models create a natural upsell funnel. AI-native customers can land with Voyage embeddings and progressively expand into Atlas Vector Search and the core operational database, a motion that scales efficiently without proportional go-to-market spend.

Mercor, a fully MongoDB-native AI company, exemplifies this trajectory, growing from roughly $130,000 in annual spend to $9 million in just two years. Meanwhile, a major global media company's migration away from Elasticsearch to MongoDB Atlas cut latency by 90% and reduced operational spend by 65%, illustrating how partner-enabled deployments are actively displacing incumbents.

These dynamics are validating the partner thesis in real time. Atlas revenues grew 30% year over year in the fiscal third quarter and represents 75% of total revenues, while the net ARR expansion rate improved to 120%, signaling that partner-driven adoption is translating into durable consumption growth rather than one-time wins.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 total customers is pegged at 64,200, up 17.8% year over year, while the consensus mark for customers generating over $100,000 in ARR stands at 2,786, up 16.3% year over year. These estimates suggest the partner ecosystem is simultaneously widening MongoDB's funnel and improving account quality. As co-sell agreements deepen and integrations broaden, the partner network appears well-positioned to function as a compounding, long-term growth engine.

MongoDB Faces Stiff Competition

MongoDB faces stiff competition from Snowflake and Amazon, whose expansive partner ecosystems present a direct competitive challenge. Snowflake has built a strong network anchored in analytics and data sharing. Snowflake is deeply integrated into AWS, Azure and Google Cloud marketplaces and is further expanding its AI presence through the Cortex portfolio.

However, Snowflake's partnerships remain centered on analytics workloads rather than operational application development. Amazon, through AWS, operates one of the most expansive partner networks in enterprise technology. Amazon emphasizes vertically integrated services across its cloud stack and is embedding agentic AI capabilities through Bedrock AgentCore. While Amazon enables adoption through bundled infrastructure, MongoDB differentiates itself by embedding directly into developer tools, a layer less central to both Snowflake and Amazon.

MDB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MongoDB shares have returned 62.2% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 22.4% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 7.8%.

From a valuation standpoint, MongoDB stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 10.36X compared with the industry’s 3.9X. MDB has a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 14.84% growth year over year.

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

MongoDB currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.