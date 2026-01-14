Archosaur Games (SEHK:9990) Price Target Decreased by 12.20% to 1.84

The average one-year price target for Archosaur Games (SEHK:9990) has been revised to HK$1.84 / share. This is a decrease of 12.20% from the prior estimate of HK$2.09 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.82 to a high of HK$1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.37% from the latest reported closing price of HK$1.71 / share.

Archosaur Games Maintains 4.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.33%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archosaur Games. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9990 is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 258K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 42.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9990 by 60.56% over the last quarter.

IIGIX - Voya Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Class I holds 243K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 122K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.