Archosaur Games Grants RSUs to Boost Workforce

November 04, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Archosaur Games Inc. (HK:9990) has released an update.

Archosaur Games Inc. has announced the grant of 150,000 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to an employee under its RSU Scheme, aiming to incentivize and retain talent for future growth. The RSUs, which have no purchase price, will vest in stages over three years, offering the employee a chance to hold equity in the company. With 11,173,000 shares still available for future grants, Archosaur Games is positioning itself to motivate and reward its workforce.

