Archos Sees Robust Revenue Growth in 2024

October 22, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Archos (FR:ALJXR) has released an update.

Archos reported a significant revenue increase of 112%, reaching 23.5 million euros by September 2024, driven by strategic integration and product expansion. The company is focusing on enhancing its offerings in defense, medical, and consumer electronics sectors, with plans to grow its customer base and explore new opportunities. Looking ahead, Archos aims to continue innovating and expanding in various markets.

