Archon Capital Management Increases Position in Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

Fintel reports that Archon Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.97MM shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD). This represents 6.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.86MM shares and 6.41% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.96% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repro Med Systems is $5.27. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.96% from its latest reported closing price of $3.82.

The projected annual revenue for Repro Med Systems is $31MM, an increase of 16.46%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repro Med Systems. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRMD is 0.10%, a decrease of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 16,563K shares. The put/call ratio of KRMD is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 6,274K shares representing 13.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,103K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 21.19% over the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 996K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Albion Financial Group holds 876K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 40.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 842K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 774K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRMD by 0.84% over the last quarter.

KORU Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical System develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings.

