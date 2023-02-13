Archon Capital Management Cuts Stake in Neuronetics (STIM)

Fintel reports that Archon Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.83MM shares of Neuronetics Inc (STIM). This represents 6.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.85MM shares and 7.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.59% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neuronetics is $9.86. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 80.59% from its latest reported closing price of $5.46.

The projected annual revenue for Neuronetics is $75MM, an increase of 21.01%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuronetics. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 37.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STIM is 0.16%, an increase of 49.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 18,695K shares. The put/call ratio of STIM is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cannell Capital holds 3,464K shares representing 12.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 876K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 45.50% over the last quarter.

Parian Global Management holds 830K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 796K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STIM by 4.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 719K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuronetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

