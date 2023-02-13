Archon Capital Management Cuts Stake in DHI Group (DHX)

Fintel reports that Archon Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of DHI Group Inc (DHX). This represents 3.44% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.76MM shares and 7.59% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.71% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for DHI Group is $11.53. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 144.71% from its latest reported closing price of $4.71.

The projected annual revenue for DHI Group is $174MM, an increase of 16.28%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12, an increase of 37.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHI Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHX is 0.15%, an increase of 15.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 40,216K shares. The put/call ratio of DHX is 3.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,092K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 38.12% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,497K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,387K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,645K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,479K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHX by 9.09% over the last quarter.

DHI Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of career marketplaces for technology professionals across industries, in financial services and with active government security clearances. The Company's mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. The Company's vision is to create indispensable career marketplaces to match the highest quality candidates with the right client career opportunities. Since 1990, the Company has built itselfs on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, the Company serves multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

