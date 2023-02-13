Archon Capital Management Cuts Stake in Asure Software (ASUR)

Fintel reports that Archon Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Asure Software Inc (ASUR). This represents 6.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.35MM shares and 6.78% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.93% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asure Software is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.93% from its latest reported closing price of $10.70.

The projected annual revenue for Asure Software is $102MM, an increase of 16.07%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asure Software. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASUR is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 14,357K shares. The put/call ratio of ASUR is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Private Capital Management holds 3,471K shares representing 17.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 3.03% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,555K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 950K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 7.26% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 880K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 11.19% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 812K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Asure Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asure sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. Asure helps more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their 'Human Capital' to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Asure HRServices offers ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department.

