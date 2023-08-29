News & Insights

Archipelago Trading agrees to pay $1.5 mln to settle US SEC charges

August 29, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Chris Prentice for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Archipelago Trading Services, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N, has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle U.S. charges it failed to file suspicious activity reports, the Securities and Exchange commission said on Tuesday.

The registered broker failed to file hundreds of reports of suspicious financial transactions, as required by law, between August 2012 and September 2020, the SEC said in a statement.

Representatives for Archipelago, which did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, did not respond immediately to calls for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

