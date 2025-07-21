Markets
ARCHIMED Affiliate To Acquire ZimVie

July 21, 2025 — 08:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ZimVie (ZIMV) announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which ZimVie will be acquired by an affiliate of ARCHIMED, an investment firm focused on healthcare industries. ZimVie stockholders will receive $19.00 in cash for each share of ZimVie common stock outstanding at the closing of the transaction, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $730 million. ZimVie, with the assistance of Centerview Partners, may solicit proposals from third parties for a period of 40 days.

ZimVie will become a privately held company and ZimVies shares will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

