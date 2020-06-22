ArcherDX, which provides genomic testing products for cancer, announced on Monday that it would be acquired by Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) in a deal valued at $1.4 billion. ArcherDX originally filed for an IPO earlier this month with a proposed deal size of $100 million.



The $1.4 billion deal consists of $325 million in cash up front with 30 million shares of Invitae stock, and up to 27 million shares of Invitae upon completion of certain milestones. In connection with the proposed combination, Invitae has arranged a strategic financing with over $400 million in financing commitments from a syndicate of life sciences investors, led by Perceptive Advisors.



Boulder, CO-based ArcherDX was founded in 2013 and booked $56 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RCHR. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Stifel and Evercore ISI were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article ArcherDX scraps IPO in favor of acquisition by Invitae valuing it at $1.4 billion originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



