Archer vs. Joby: The eVTOL Race Just Got Real -- Here's Which Stock Wins

Key Points

Joby and Archer are both developing eVTOL aircraft.

Neither company has the regulatory blessing to fly paying passengers, but Joby is slightly ahead in that race.

Joby's business model could generate more revenue over the long run.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

The race for the commercialization and first deployment of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is accelerating in 2026. And in the U.S., two companies are spearheading it: Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR).

Both companies are nearing completion of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) four-stage type certification process. Archer has just completed the third stage, becoming the first U.S. eVTOL company to do so, while Joby has flown its first FAA-conforming aircraft for Type Inspection Authorization, a major step in the final stage of this process.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Both companies also expect to begin U.S. operations in 2026 under a White House program, which could bring them closer to putting paying passengers in the air.

Neither stock is safe; both are speculative. Between the two, however, my pick for today is Joby Aviation.

Not only is Joby further along operationally, but it also has the more intriguing business model. It wants to control the entire eVTOL production process, manufacturing its own parts and operating its aircraft through an air-taxi service not unlike Uber. This vertical integration approach means Joby will likely spend more on research and development up front, but it can potentially lead to higher profit margins over the long term.

Archer, on the other hand, is outsourcing many parts to reputable suppliers, such as Molicel for batteries or Honeywell. This approach could help it move faster in the short term, but it also gives it less control over the supply chain.

Both stocks are risky, and there's no guarantee the eVTOL concept will succeed. But for aggressive investors betting on a future of flying taxis, Joby's business model makes it the better long-term choice.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,205!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,384,459!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 999% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2026.

Steven Porrello has positions in Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Honeywell International and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.