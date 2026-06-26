Archer vs. Joby Aviation: Which eVTOL Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Archer Aviation, Inc. ACHR and Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY are benefiting from growing momentum in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) market, driven by rising interest in advanced air mobility, sustainable transportation and next-generation aviation services. As governments and commercial partners accelerate efforts to launch electric air taxi networks, both companies are expanding their aircraft, operational capabilities and commercialization initiatives while supporting the future of urban air transportation.



The advanced air mobility industry continues to gain momentum through investments in electric aircraft, flight operations, certification activities and supporting infrastructure. Growing demand for efficient, low-emission transportation is encouraging the development of commercial air taxi networks and integrated aviation services. Collaboration with government agencies, infrastructure partners and commercial operators is creating long-term growth opportunities for companies developing scalable eVTOL platforms and advanced air mobility ecosystems.



Let’s compare the stocks’ fundamentals to determine which one is the better investment option at present.

The Case for ACHR Stock

Archer develops eVTOL aircraft designed to support commercial urban air mobility services. The company is advancing aircraft development, manufacturing capabilities and operational readiness while building an integrated ecosystem for future air taxi operations. Archer is also expanding strategic partnerships, production capabilities and supporting infrastructure to accelerate commercial deployment and establish scalable passenger transportation networks.



In March 2026, Archer announced that Florida, New York and Texas were selected for the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, marking a significant milestone toward launching U.S. commercial air taxi services. The program is intended to support collaboration among federal, state and local stakeholders to advance operational readiness, infrastructure planning and commercial deployment. The initiative strengthens Archer's path toward commercialization while expanding opportunities to demonstrate and scale its eVTOL operations across key U.S. markets.

The Case for JOBY Stock

Joby Aviation develops electric air taxis and integrated flight services focused on commercial passenger transportation. The company continues advancing aircraft certification, manufacturing and operational capabilities while building the infrastructure needed to support large-scale commercial eVTOL operations. Its long-term strategy centers on developing an integrated air mobility network capable of delivering efficient, sustainable and on-demand transportation services.



In April 2026, Joby Aviation partnered with Air Space Intelligence to strengthen flight planning, airspace management and operational coordination for future U.S. air taxi services, supporting the efficient integration of eVTOL aircraft into national airspace. Earlier, in March 2026, the company announced plans to begin U.S. passenger operations in 2026 through participation in the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, marking an important step toward commercial service launch. Together, these developments strengthen Joby's operational readiness, accelerate its commercialization efforts and support the planned rollout of its U.S. passenger air taxi network.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for ACHR & JOBY?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer's 2026 sales indicates a massive rise of 4,144.67%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Joby Aviation’s 2026 sales calls for growth of 106.22%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Debt Position of ACHR & JOBY

Debt position is an important financial indicator that reflects a company’s financial stability and ability to manage debt obligations efficiently. Currently, ACHR's debt-to-capital ratio is 3.65%, while JOBY's stands at 26.37%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR & JOBY: Stock Price Performance

Over the past six months, shares of ACHR and JOBY have fallen 37.8% and 34.5%, respectively, compared with the industry’s decline of 7.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for ACHR & JOBY

ACHR shares are trading at a forward 12-month Price/Book (P/B TTM) multiple of 1.75 compared with JOBY’s P/B TTM of 4.44.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR or JOBY: Which is the Better Option Now?

Both companies operate in the rapidly evolving eVTOL market. Archer focuses on developing electric air taxis, manufacturing capabilities and integrated infrastructure to support commercial urban air mobility services. Joby Aviation centers on electric aircraft development, flight operations and building an integrated air mobility network for future passenger transportation.



Our choice at the moment is Archer due to its significantly stronger sales growth outlook, more attractive valuation and better debt position compared to Joby Aviation.



Archer currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Joby Aviation carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.