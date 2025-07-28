Archer or EHang: Which eVTOL Innovator is Ready to Lead the Skies?

As the push for cleaner, faster and smarter transportation gains momentum, the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry is rapidly emerging as a key player in urban mobility. Among the notable names in this space are Archer Aviation Inc. ( ACHR ) and EHang Holdings Limited ( EH ), two innovative companies aiming to revolutionize short-distance travel by enabling people to move faster and avoid ground-level congestion.

U.S.-based Archer Aviation is currently advancing toward Federal Aviation Administration certification for its flagship Midnight aircraft. The company plans to roll out commercial air taxi services by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, China-based EHang is taking a different route. The company is developing fully autonomous, pilotless eVTOL aircraft. EHang has already received the world’s first type certification for an autonomous eVTOL from China’s aviation authority, giving it a strong first-mover advantage in the autonomous flight market.

With the global eVTOL market expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, investor interest in next-generation air mobility is on the rise. Archer and EHang have taken different approaches in terms of strategy, location and progress toward certification. This raises an important question for investors: Which eVTOL stock is better placed to take the lead? Let’s explore further to find out.

Key Takeaways for ACHR

Recent Achievements: Archer Aviation has made solid progress in the eVTOL space through notable milestones, strategic collaborations and key agreements. In July 2025, the company began test flights of its Midnight aircraft in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step toward launching commercial air taxi services in the UAE.

In June, ACHR and Jetex joined hands to integrate Jetex’s network of more than 40 private terminals across more than 30 countries into the former’s planned air taxi operations. This will help Archer Aviation gain access to key infrastructure in global cities.

In the same month, ACHR joined a five-country alliance announced by the U.S. Transportation Secretary and acting FAA Administrator. The initiative includes Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and the United States, and aims to align certification processes for eVTOL aircraft across these markets. This development is expected to speed up Midnight’s regulatory approvals and open up opportunities for international expansion.

Financial Stability: Archer Aviation ended the first quarter of 2025 with $1.04 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company had no current debt and reported long-term debt of $0.74 billion. This strong financial position gives Archer the flexibility to support its civil and defense business plans while continuing to invest in innovation and advanced technologies.

Challenges to Note: While Archer Aviation holds strong short-term potential, its long-term success remains uncertain. The eVTOL industry is still in its early stages and Archer’s ability to design, certify and scale production will largely depend on how the industry matures and how the demand for such aircraft develops over time. Factors like safety, noise and affordability could impact public acceptance and slow down widespread adoption.

Another challenge is that Archer has yet to generate any revenues. Until the company begins commercial operations and establishes a reliable customer base, its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value remains uncertain.

Key Takeaways for EH

Recent Achievements: EHang has made strong progress in scaling its autonomous eVTOL operations and expanding its presence in China's low-altitude aviation sector. In July 2025, the company partnered with Tsinghua University to launch a joint institute focused on low-altitude aviation technology to strengthen research and development for urban air mobility solutions.

In the same month, EHang signed a strategic agreement with Reignwood Aviation Group to promote integration between traditional general aviation and next-generation eVTOL aircraft.

In June, EHang secured a purchase order for 50 units of its EH216-S eVTOL aircraft from Guizhou Scenic Tourism Development Co.

Financial Stability: EHang ended the first quarter of 2025 with $154 million in cash and cash equivalents. It reported a long-term debt of nine million and a current debt of $15 million. This indicates a strong financial position, which could support the company to reliably fund its ongoing operations and future growth plans.

Challenges to Note: While EHang has made significant strides in autonomous eVTOL development, several challenges remain. The company’s aircraft are designed for fully autonomous operations, which adds complexity to regulatory approval and may slow international expansion. Adoption in global markets could be delayed as many countries are yet to establish clear rules for pilotless passenger flights.

Another concern is that EHang’s commercial operations are still limited in scale. Until the company demonstrates consistent revenue generation and expands beyond trial programs and regional deployments, its long-term growth potential remains uncertain.

How do EPS Estimates Compare for ACHR & EH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Aviation’s 2025 loss per share implies a year-over-year improvement, while the same for 2026 suggests a deterioration. The stock’s near-term bottom-line estimates have made no movement over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHang Holdings’ 2025 earnings per share implies a year-over-year deterioration, while the same for 2026 suggests an improvement. The stock’s 2025 and 2026 bottom-line estimates have made no movement over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: ACHR vs EH

ACHR has outperformed EH over the past year. Shares of ACHR gained 151.3% compared with shares of EH, which gained 56.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR’s Valuation More Attractive Than EH

EH shares are expensive on a relative basis, with its trailing 12-month Price/Book (P/B TTM) being 11.30X compared with ACHR’s P/B TTM of 6.09X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR’s Debt-to-Capital Ratio More Favorable Than EH

ACHR has a total debt-to-capital ratio of 5.96%, which is significantly lower than EH’s total debt-to-capital ratio of 15.57%. This indicates that ACHR maintains a more balanced capital structure and is less dependent on debt financing.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR’s Prospects Brighter than EH For Now

Both Archer Aviation and EHang are leading players in the growing eVTOL industry, with unique approaches to urban air mobility. However, Archer currently appears to have the edge over EH.

ACHR offers a stronger financial position, lower debt-to-capital ratio and more attractive valuation, backed by its steady progress toward FAA certification and multiple strategic partnerships enhancing its global reach. On the other hand, although EHang leads in autonomous flight development and has made notable advances in China, regulatory complexities outside its home market raise concerns.

Thus, for investors seeking exposure to the eVTOL space, ACHR’s financial strength, international presence, outperformance at the bourses and less leverage make it a stronger player than EH, at present.

Both ACHR and EH currently hold a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the full list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (EH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.