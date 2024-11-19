Archer Materials Showcases Strong Financial Position

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.
Archer Materials Limited, trading on the ASX under the code AXE, boasts a market capitalization of $99 million with a share price of $0.39 as of November 2024. The company is debt-free and holds $16 million in cash, appealing to investors with its solid financial footing. Top 20 shareholders control 21% of the total issued shares.
