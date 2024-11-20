News & Insights

Stocks
ARRXF

Archer Materials Releases New Employee Incentive Options

November 20, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Archer Materials Limited is set to issue 13 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.534 each, expiring on June 30, 2028. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. This strategic move aims to incentivize employees and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

For further insights into AU:AXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARRXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.